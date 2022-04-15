Anupam Kher Gets ‘Cheap Thrills’ by Touching Younger Brother Raju Kher’s Feet On Uunchai Set, See Pic

Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming drama Uunchai has managed to build up high anticipation among fans even before the trailer or teaser release of the film. This is because the stars have been engaging their fans by sharing heartwarming behind the scene pictures from the set. With that being said, one of the lead stars of the upcoming movie, Anupam Kher recently “got cheap thrills” as he had to touch his younger brother and actor Raju Kher’s feet for one of the scenes. The veteran actor shared his feelings while dropping a series of BTS pictures from the sets of Uunchai on his official Instagram account.

In the first picture, Anupam Kher can be seen touching his brother’s feet, while the rest of the actors - Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Sarika - stand behind him and smile looking at him. In the second picture, the brothers can be seen hugging each other. In the third photograph, all the actors appear very cheerful, as they look at the brother duo sharing an emotional moment.

The fifth snap features Amitabh Bachchan and Raju Kher striking a pose for the camera.

Along with the series of BTS pictures, Anupam Kher penned down a long note in the caption, expressing his emotions. He wrote, “Cinema is that magical place where anything is done with total passion and conviction becomes completely believable. It was nice to touch my younger brother Raju Kher‘s feet in a scene in Sooraj Barjatya’s magnum opus Uunchai. He was awkward but I got cheap thrills. Especially when other personalities in the scene were legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Sarika!” The actor ended his caption with a handful of hashtags that read “Kuch bhi ho sakta hai, joy of cinema" and “dulari ke bete."

Backed and helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the drama movie is touted as a film based on friendship. This isn’t the first time that fans will be witnessing a collaboration between Anupam Kher and Barjatya. The duo have worked together on several films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Vivah, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

For those who don’t know, Uunchai marks Barjatya’s return to filmmaking after seven years; his last directorial was Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

