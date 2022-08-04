Anupam Kher Joins Cast of Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao, Shares First Look Poster

Anupam Kher will be playing an important role in Tollywood star Ravi Teja’s much anticipated film Tiger Nageswara Rao. Recently, the veteran actor shared his first look poster from the film on Instagram. Sharing the poster, Anupam wrote, “My 528th film is Telugu one with great talent in every department." Along with the caption, Kher also used hashtags like “Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai" and “Language Is No Barrier."

Anupam Kher’s fans are excited about the actor’s announcement about his next Telugu film. Many fans shared congratulatory messages in the comments. Actress Mahima Chaudhry also commented, “Congratulations."

The makers of Tiger Nageswara Rao also introduced Anupam Kher as the new member of Tiger Nageswara Rao cast, who will be seen in a ‘powerful role’. “Welcoming the legendary National Award actor @AnupamPKher to #TigerNageswaraRao in a powerful role," tweeted Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is a period film, which is set in the 1970s. It is based on real life incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (played by Ravi Teja) of South India. Tiger Nageswara Rao is an action thriller, produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts. The film is helmed by director Vamshi Paidipally.

iger Nageswara Rao is Ravi Teja’s first pan-India film. The film stars Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj in the lead roles opposite Ravi Teja. Cinematography of the film is being handled by R Madhie ISC. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for Tiger Nageswara Rao. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

On the work front, apart from Tiger Nageswara Rao, Anupam Kher will be seen in Telugu film Karthikeya 2. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film is slated to release in theatres on August 12. In Bollywood, the actor will be next seen in Uunchai. The film has been written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya.

