Anupam Kher Meets SS Rajamouli in Hyderabad, Wraps a Shawl Around Him as a Sign of Respect

Veteran actor Anupam Kher received massive appreciation for his role in Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial The Kashmir Files. Now, the actor is gearing up to be a part of Telugu drama ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’, headlined by Ravi Teja. Recently, Anupam met RRR famed filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama Rajamouli at his residence in Hyderabad.

The actor took to his social media handles to share some pictures and a small video from their rendezvous. In the short clip, Anupam Kher wraps an exquisite shawl around Rajamouli. He even bows down with folded hands to show his respect.

Advertisement

Anupam Kher can be heard saying, “How will you otherwise remember me more," to which Rama replies, “How can we forget you?" Meanwhile, the pictures showed the three of them smiling for the camera. Anupam Kher wrote in the caption, “Dearest #RamaJi and SS Rajamouli! Thank you for your love, warmth and delicious lunch at your place in Hyderabad! I was particularly happy to welcome you in your own house with a traditional shawl wrapping! I love your simplicity and humility. I feel blessed. So much to learn from both of you!! #Simple #Successful #Maverick."

Several fans were excited to see their two favourite artists in one frame. They were quick to leave endearing comments. One of them wrote, “Sir simplicity is the highest form of sophistication!! So lovely and heartwarming", another fan commented, “Rajamouli Sir is such a simple and humble man. Shows how truly great personalities live simple lives." Someone also wrote, “Two legends of the Indian Film Industry."

Advertisement

On the professional front, Anupam Kher would be essaying the role of Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency. However, the milestone for the actor would be his 528th film Tiger Nageswara Rao. The actor recently announced being a part of the project through his Instagram account. He wrote, “My 528th film is a Telugu one with great talent in every department." Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ has managed to transcend continents and create a place for itself irrespective of race and nationality. The movie also became the most popular film from India on Netflix — viewed for over 47 million hours worldwide and subtitled into 15 different languages.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here