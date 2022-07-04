Anupam Kher Offers to Sponsor Pilgrimage for Man Who Carries His Mother On Shoulder

Besides being an actor with immaculate skills, Anupam Kher is also an extremely humble person. He recently came across the photo of a man named Kailash Giri Brahmachari, who can be seen carrying his blind mother on his shoulders. The veteran actor expressed his desire to help the man and fund his pilgrimage journeys via a tweet that he shared on Monday.

Kailash can be seen donning a loincloth and carrying a bamboo with two baskets tied to it, on his shoulders, in the picture. In one of the baskets, their luggage has been kept while Kailash’s mother can be seen seated in the other basket. “20 years on the shoulder. This is Kailash Giri Brahmachari, popularly known as modern-day Shravan Kumar. He has been carrying his 80-year-old blind mother on his shoulders for the past 20 years to visit different shrines across India to fulfil his mother’s wishes,” read the caption for the picture.

The veteran actor tweeted the picture and wrote: “The description in the pic is humbling! Pray it is true! So, if anybody can find the whereabouts of this man, please do let us know. The Anupam cares will be honoured to sponsor all his journeys with his mother to any pilgrimage in the country all his life.”

Anupam’s gesture won many hearts and earned a lot of respect. One Twitter user commented, “Grateful to you sir for such kindness.” Another user wrote, “Hats off to you Mr Kher, your gesture is very much appreciated. You do not just make appropriate noises, you step forward and show your mettle.”

On the work front, Anupam Kher will be starring in Chandoo Mondeti’s directorial Karthikeya 2 which is set to release on July 22, this year. Meanwhile, the veteran actor is currently making headlines for announcing his forthcoming film Kaagaz 2.

