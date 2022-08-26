Anupam Kher on Anurag Kashyap's Comment on Failure of Bollywood Films: Not Important What He Believes

Bollywood is going through a dry spell ever since the pandemic, and now with the boycott trend actors are finding it even more difficult to make their films work. However, some Hindi films this year saw success at the Box Office such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and The Kashmir Files. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, whose film Dobaara was released recently, shared his insight into the condition of the industry and said that the ongoing economic slump is responsible for the commercial failure of films. Now, TKF actor Anupam Kher has responded to his statement.

“Why should I legitimise his statement by answering that question? It’s not important to me what he thinks, it’s not important what he believes. This country gives him complete freedom of speech, and he exercises that. But he has been proven wrong about it," Anupam told Siddharth Kannan in a recent interview.

“You can’t find plane tickets these days, you can’t buy tickets for good films because the halls are packed. Malls and five-star hotels are overflowing with people. The parking lots are full, roads are jammed with cars. What does he mean there’s no money? People are just spending intelligently. People want to see good content," he continued.

Recently, Kher also reacted to the trend of boycotting Bollywood on social media. While several celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor have spoken out against the trend and how it’s been affecting the Hindi films, Kher, on the contrary, believes that no boycott trend can work against a film if it’s genuinely good.

During an interview on Times Now’s show Frankly Speaking, Kher said that not many people tweeted in favour of The Kashmir Files and yet it managed to do wonders at the box office. Kher also took a jibe at Aamir Khan, who previously spoke out about the boycott trend against his film Laal Singh Chaddha.

