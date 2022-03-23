Anupam Kher Posts Heartbreaking Pic of 'Pushkar Nath And His World' from The Kashmir Files

The latest release of Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files, is garnering unprecedented applause from all corners of the nation. Breaking all the records, the drama film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir insurgency has managed to pull the crowd in the theatres in large numbers. The movie, which has broken all the box office records post-pandemic, has entered the 100 crore club and is set to triumph the 200 crore mark soon. All the actors are being praised for their performance in the film. Not just this, but veteran actor Anupam Kher, who portrayed Pushkar Nath Pandit in the film, was even compared to Joker actor Heath Ledger for his outstanding performance. And now the veteran actor has shared a heartbreaking picture from the film.

On Tuesday, the actor took to his official Instagram account to drop a family photo of his character from the film, which witnessed its theatrical release on March 11. The picture, which depicts the scenario of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, will surely make you emotional. The photo was posted in a reel, and Franklin Cohen’s soothing music can be heard in the background.

While sharing the picture, the Baby actor mentioned the names of all characters in the caption and informed the fans and followers that how the family of Pushkar Nath Pandit is everything to him. The versatile actor wrote, “PushkarNathPandit and his world." Anupam Kher ended his caption with a heartbreaking emoticon and hashtags “The Kashmir Files, Sharda, Shiv, Krishna (name of his wife and sons in the film)". Take a look at the heart-melting and touching post here:

Netizens admired the post on a majestic level, with people being all praise for the film and Anupam Kher’s acting skills in the comment section. One user wrote, “Bhavishya mai aisa na ho iske liye ek hona bahut zaroori hai (It is very important to be united for this to not happen in the future)." Another user commented, “Outstanding job Mr. Kher it was a fine time watching you in the theatre". A third user wrote, “Sir aap aese hi movie banao ham sb aap ke sath h (Sir you make movies like this, we are with you)".

