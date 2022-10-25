Anupam Kher-Rani Mukerji Spend Diwali Together and It Was A Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Reunion No One Expected

It was a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reunion we did not expect! Bollywood actor Anupam Kher revealed that he spent a few hours of the Diwali evening at Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra’s home in Mumbai. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture with Rani.

In the picture, Rani was seen decked up in a black and red salwar-kameez while Anupam was seen wearing a red traditional kurta. Sharing the picture, Anupam wrote, “Thank you dearest Rani and Adi for your hospitality and warmth! It was great to spend some time with you and our friends! I LOVED your home Rani. It is beautiful! Love and prayers always! 😍❤️ #Diwali #Love #Festival."

Fans took to the comments section and showered them with love. “Tina and sadu ❤️," a fan commented. “Papaaaa. Rahulllll," another added. “Awww KKHH father and daughter duo," a third comment read.

Anupam and Rani have starred in a number of movies. These include Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Veer-Zaara, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Dil Bole Hadippa! and Paheli.

Meanwhile, Anupam also shared a picture with Amitabh Bachchan from the Bachchan family’s Diwali bash. The actors, who will soon be seen in Uunchai, were seen posing for a couple of pictures together in between the party. Sharing the pictures, Anupam wrote, “Thank you #Amitji, #JayaJi, #Abhishek and #Aishwarya for a wonderful #Deepawali experience at your place. It was great to have some festive time with you all! Love and prayers always."

Earlier in the day, Kirron also shared pictures from the Bachchan party. She was seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan, who was also attending the party, and Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing a picture with Amitabh, Kirron wrote, “Diwali with the Bachchans🌺🌺 @amitabhbachchan @sikandarkher @bachchan." Sharing the picture with Shah Rukh, Kirron wrote, “Last night with my dear friend Shahrukh. So wonderful meeting old friends for Diwali."

