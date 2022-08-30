Anupam Kher Reacts to Anurag Kashyap's Comments on Aditya Chopra: 'He is Not Ultimate Authority On...'

Anupam Kher was last seen in the Telegu mystery-action-adventure film Karthikeya 2. The veteran actor had also impressed everyone with his impeccable performance in Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial The Kashmir Files. Kher has recently contradicted director Anurag Kashyap’s deduction over back-to-back flops in the form of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Samrat Prithviraj and Shamshera delivered by Yash Raj Films.

During a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, the veteran actor expressed, “I am very, very proud of Aditya Chopra. Yash Ji’s family is like my own family. To have built an empire like Yash Raj Films is not an easy thing. It’s easy for people to make comments. I don’t again want to pass judgement on what he has said. He is not the ultimate authority on human behaviour."

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO:

Advertisement

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PS3abncYscI" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Anupam Kher’s statement refers to what Anurag Kashyap had said earlier this month regarding Aditya Chopra living in a cave. The Gangs of Wasseypur director had stated, “You have one person sitting in a cave, who doesn’t know the world outside, dictating how everybody should be making their films and telling them what to do. If Aditya Chopra has hired a bunch of people, he needs to empower them and not dictate them, not control the casting, not control everything. Sit in your office, hire good people if you trust them, and let them make their film. Which is the mistake he makes. He doesn’t let them (be)."

Recently, Anupam Kher said that he doesn’t hold anything against Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala for not casting him in their movies anymore despite having a great rapport with all of them in the past. Kher revealed, “I am not a part of mainstream cinema in India today. I am not. I am not doing any Karan Johar film, I am not doing any Sajid Nadiadwala film, I am not doing any Aditya Chopra film because the offers have not come. I was a darling of all these people. I have done everybody’s films. But I am not blaming them for not casting me anymore."

On the professional front, Anupam Kher would be starring in Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial Uunchai alongside talented actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa with Neena Gupta and Sarika. Uunchai, like most Rajshri films, is expected to be a family drama, which revolves around the friendship of senior citizens. The film is jointly produced by Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media and Mahaveer Jain Films. The film was shot at various locations in Nepal including the world’s most Dangerous Airports at Lukla and Kathmandu. It has also been shot at Kargil, Delhi, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh. The film would be hitting the silver screens on November 11.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here