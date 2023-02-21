Anupam Kher Recalls Neena Gupta Washing Dishes in Spaghetti Top, Says 'Modern Attire Mein...'

Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, who go way back to the same drama school, are receiving positive reviews for their recently-released film Shiv Shastri Balboa. Now, the co-stars, in a recent interview have opened up about their National School Of Drama (NSD) days. Anupam Kher, sharing his best memory of Neena Gupta from their hostel diaries, revealed that she used to wash dishes in the common area in western attire, wearing a “spaghetti” top.

“Drama school mein humara hostel same tha, ladke aur ladkiyan ek hi hostel mein rehte the. Ye dikhne mein puri western thi aur yeh bartan apne manjhti rehti thi, hamara sink bahar hota tha, aur yeh apne room mein khana banati thi. Aur main dekhta tha yeh ladki jo hai, spaghetti strap mein, modern attire mein bartan dho rahi hai. Toh mujhe woh kabhi bhulta nahi hai (in drama school, women and men used to live in the same hostel. Neena was quite western in her thoughts and dressing sense; she kept cleaning her dishes in the common sink, and cooking food inside her room. I can never forget how I used to see this woman wearing a spaghetti strap top and cleaning her utensils)," he told Bollywood Bubble.

Advertisement

Anupam Kher plays an elderly man who moves to the US to be with his son after his retirement, However, fed up with cultural shift, he soon sets on a mad adventure to Philadelphia with a friend, who is a house help (played by Neena Gupta). He is a Rocky Balboa fan.

Talking about her performance in the film and how she stays fit for her roles, Neena Gupta said in the same interview that veteran actors are now working on their bodies to get more work.

Neena Gupta said: “We have worked on our bodies so much. How much ever it is possible, we try to keep ourselves fit. We don’t have big bellies, we can look respectable. I learn so much from the young actors as they do a lot of work on their bodies, we should treat our bodies like weapons. I think we are getting the work as people are liking to see us onscreen and this is also important.”

Advertisement

Anupam Kher added, “We need to work on our body and youngsters should work on their acting.”

Advertisement

For Neena Gupta, it is not an easy task to stay in shape. “A lot of effort needs to be put in. I work the entire night but I don’t eat Jalebi and puri aloo the next morning despite my cravings, I control it,” she said and added: “This is also a lot of effort, I mean look at the youngsters, how they keep themselves maintained.”

Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher have also worked in Uunchai, Khal Nayak and Utsav, among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here