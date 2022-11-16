Anupam Kher Remembers Getting a Reality Check While Working With Amitabh Bachchan, Here's What Happened

Anupam Kher has had quite an eventful year. After the success of Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files and Chandoo Mondeti’s Karthikeya 2, the veteran actor’s recent film Uunchai, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, is also doing well at the box office. Amitabh Bachchan is one of his co-stars in the film. This is not the first time they have acted together. The veteran actor remembers one instance where he got a reality check from Amitabh Bachchan while working on the 1986 film Aakhri Rasta in Chennai.

During a candid discourse with Mashable India, Anupam Kher recalled that at the time of the film’s shooting, he was already flying high on stardom and that’s why he expected a 5-star treatment from his unit. However, seeing Amitabh Bachchan with a blanket in the sultry heat of the coastal city had humbled him down. Kher stated, “I thought I was a star, I wanted AC, make-up room and we were shooting in Chennai, and it was already so uncomfortable. I asked who I was shooting with, and was told that it was with Amitabh Bachchan."

The Rang De Basanti actor continued, “I saw him sitting on the side, with beard, wig, and wrapped in a blanket. So I went and told him, ‘Sir I am Anupam Kher…’ He answered, ‘I’ve heard, I saw you in Saransh, you’re a good actor.’ So I asked him, ‘Don’t you feel hot in this beard, blanket and wig?’ He replied, ‘Garmi ke baare mein sochta hoon, toh lagti hai. Nahin sochta hoon, toh nahin lagti. (If I think it’s hot, it is hot. If I don’t think about it, it doesn’t feel like it’s hot.)’ After that, I never created a fuss about AC, weather or fans."

Uunchai is the story of three friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp. A simple trek turns out to be a personal, emotional and spiritual journey as they battle their physical limitations and discover the true meaning of freedom. It is the 60th film under Rajshri Productions and hence would mark the diamond jubilee of the famed production house. The film which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra was released on November 11.

