Anupam Kher Reveals Why South Cinema Is Doing Better: 'They Are Telling Stories, We Are Selling Stars'

2022 has now been going easy for Bollywood. Whether it was Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha or Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan; most of the Hindi movies released so far this year, struggled to leave a mark at the box office. On the other hand, South films are widely appreciated. In a recent interview, Anupam Kher opened up about the same and shared why he thinks South cinema is working better in comparison to Bollywood.

“I think over there, I’m not differentiating between the two but I think (their) cinema is relevant because they are not aping Hollywood. They are telling stories, over here we are selling stars," the actor told E-Times.

Kher also mentioned that filmmakers must not look down on the audience and added, “You make things for consumers. (Problem starts) the day you start looking down on consumers, that, ‘we’re doing you a favour by making a great film. Now you are watching a great film.’ Greatness is achieved by a collective effort and that I have learnt by doing films in Telugu…I just did another film in Telugu, I did a film in the Tamil language, I’m going to do a Malayalam film."

Anupam Kher’s comments come as his latest movie Karthikeya 2 (which is a Telugu movie) left behind Laal Singh Chaddha and Dobaaraa at the Hindi box office. Earlier this year, Kher’s The Kashmir Files also impressed everyone and became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year.

Recently, Anupam Kher also said that it’s nonsense to say films don’t work because of boycott trends. “We were talking about Aamir recently, he made some statements earlier in 2015 after that Dangal came and became the biggest hit of all time in India. Did it affect his popularity or success? Everybody has freedom to express. If some people feel that they don’t want to watch a certain film then it’s their right. If a film is good and the audience likes it, there’s no way that it won’t do well," he told Times Now.

On the work front, Anupam Kher will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency in which he will be playing the role of late political leader Jayaprakash Narayan. Besides this, he has also been shooting for IB 71 along with Vidyut Jammwal.

