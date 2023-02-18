Anupam Kher Says 'Apni Aukat Ki Baat...' Days After Prakash Raj Calls The Kashmir Files 'Nonsense Film'

After Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher reacted to Prakash Raj’s comment on their film The Kashmir Files. Kher, who played a pivotal role in the film besides Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, and Pallavi Joshi among others, said that people talk according to their status. He also added that some people have to lie all their lives while others speak the truth. The film was released last year and is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

Talking to Navbharat Times, Kher said, “Apni apni aukat ki baat karte hain log. Kuch logon ko zindagi bhar jhooth bolna padta hai, kuch log zindagi bhar sach bolte hain. Main un logon mein se hoon jo zindagi bhar sach bol ke zindagi jiyein hain. Jisko jhooth bol ke jeena hai vo uski marzi hai."

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, earlier this month, Prakash Raj came down heavily on The Kashmir Files by calling it “one of the nonsense films". Prakash was speaking at the 2023 Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL) which took place in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. He also said that international jury “spit" on the movie while referring to the controversy involving International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2022 jury head, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who called The Kashmir Files “propaganda" and “vulgar".

Reacting to it, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “A small, people’s film #TheKashmirFiles has given sleepless nights to #UrbanNaxals so much that one of their Pidi is troubled even after one year, calling its viewer’s barking dogs. And Mr. Andhkaar Raj, how can I get Bhaskar, she/he is all yours. Forever."

The Kashmir Files starred Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar in key roles. It was based on video interviews of the first-generation victims of the Kashmir exodus which took place in the 1990s. It depicted the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of the Kashmiri pandits.

Read all the Latest Movies News here