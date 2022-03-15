Anupam Kher Confirms He Got Call from Kapil Sharma Show for The Kashmir Files; Comedian Says Thanks 'Paji'

The Kashmir Files has been creating an uproar in the box office ever since its release on March 11. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar among others and tells the heart-wrenching story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit community from their homes. The film is making headlines for its remarkable performance and winning certain sections of the audience. However, The Kashmir Files has also been making headlines before its release for another reason. And that is because of Kapil Sharma.

For the uninitiated, the director had called out the comedian for not inviting the cast of his film to The Kapil Sharma Show for promotions. He had also said that just because his film does not have big stars, the makers did not invite them for promotions. Following this, certain people on Twitter had asked for a ban on Kapil and his show.

However, Anupam Kher, who plays a pivotal part in the film addressed this issue in a recent interview. He told Times Now, “Ye film bari serious hai, I do not want to be a part of the show. But I have to say, Kapil does not have any malice towards us or towards the film." He also said that he was invited for promotions around two months back, but he refused to go.

Following his clarification, Kapil shared the interview clip on Instagram, and wrote, “Thank you paji @anupampkher for clarifying all the false allegations against me."

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files has been declared tax-free in four states including Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Goa.

The Vivek Agnihotri film, based on the video interviews of the first generation victims of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, also stars Pallavi Joshi and Puneet Issar. The film has been drawing massive crowds to the theatres. As more and more people make their way to the cinemas to watch the film, several states have announced that the film will be tax-free.

