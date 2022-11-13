Anupam Kher Says 'I Acted In This Film' As Fails To Get Uunchai Ticket Because of Housefull Show

Anupam Kher is currently enjoying the success of his recent release Uunchai. On Saturday night, the veteran actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video in which he was seen visiting a movie hall ticket counter but was told that no tickets are available since it was a housefull show.

“Mujhe mana kar rahe hai? Maine iss picture mein acting kiya hai (You are refusing me? I have acted in the film)," Kher told the person at the ticket counter. However, when he got refused the ticket again, he asked if he can stand and watch the film inside the theatre. After being refused this too, Anupam Kher returned back to Uunchai director Sooraj Barjatya and informed him about the same, leaving him smiling.

“I could not get Uunchai movie ticket. For the first time, I can see success even after being unsuccessful. I will go mad with happiness. ha ha ha ##SoorajBarjatya #Uunchai #Housefull #NoTickets," Anupam Kher wrote in Hindi in the caption.

Reacting to the video, one of the fans wrote, “Watched it yesterday night in Pune, it was amazing, I wish you great success for this movie, it is a treat like visually watching journey to EBC, loved all the characters, full-on emotions and like each one of your friends and you found your true self." Another social media user called the film ‘truly fabulous’.

Released on November 11, Uunchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa in key roles. The film was extensively shot in Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow and Kanpur. It marks director Sooraj R. Barjatya’s return to the big screen after 7 years.

News18 Showsha’s review of Uunchai read, “Uunchai is uneven but heartfelt. Despite its flaws, the emotions connect. Getting to see some of the finest talents in Indian cinema together is enough to pull anyone to the theatre. And if you are game for a family drama with a message, Uunchai is a film for you. It has its heart in the right place, if not many other things.​"

