Anupam Kher Says Salman Khan Called to Congratulate Him for Kashmir Files: 'I Will Go Mad...'

Ever since its release, The Kashmir Files has been all over the headlines. Not just for its exceptional box office collection or critically acclaimed performance of the actors but the innumerable controversies revolving around the film. In the past few weeks, celebrities like Kapil Sharma and politicians like Arvind Kejriwal have been involved in different controversies related to the Vivek Agnihotri directorial. Now, as the historical drama entered the Rs 200 crore club, which mostly had the monopoly of Khans and Kapoors, veteran actor Anupam Kher opened up about the same, in an interview with Times Now.

While throwing some light on how it feels to be a part of the Rs 200 crore club, the lead actor of The Kashmir Files clarified that although he is grateful for the experience, still there is a sense of sadness because of the emotional story. He expressed that the success of the film came along with a bag of mixed emotions because the film is not about the celebrations but the pain of Kashmiri Pandits.

However, the 67-year-old, during the interview, recalled the time he thought about how he would react if his film collected Rs 200 crore at the box office. “Aam zindagi mei maine socha tha ki kabhi agar meri film 200 crore karegi toh main kya karunga. Mai pagal ho jaunga, main sadko pe bhaagunga (I will go mad, run on the streets). We have a heirearchy here that certain heroes films do 100-200 crores business," he said.

He added that although he has always considered himself to be a central character, usually in showbiz, his “category" of actors aren’t told that their movies will earn Rs 100-200 crore.

The Kashmir Files is the first film for both Anupam Kher and Director Vivek Agnihotri to make Rs 200 crore in business. The movie, which witnessed its theatrical release on March 11, features Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Mithun Chakraborty in prominent roles.

Kher also spoke about the celebs who personally reached out to him after watching the film. “But individually, I must say, Salman Khan called me the other day and congratulated me," he said.

