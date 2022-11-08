Anupam Kher Says Uunchai Is an Important Film, 'Wanted To Tell The World Don't Write Us Off'

Anupam Kher is having quite an eventful year. After getting rave reviews for his roles in Vivek Agnihotri’s Kashmir Files and Chandoo Mondeti’s Karthikeya 2, the veteran actor will be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s drama film Uunchai. The actor shares that his upcoming film aspires to solidify his philosophy that age is just a number.

While talking to PTI, Kher expressed that Uunchai wants to break the stereotype around aged people as they are most easily typecast as ‘uncle’ and ‘aunty’. He explained, “People usually say that if you cross 60 you don’t have possibilities. But that is not happening in Uunchai. It is not a serious film. It is about three believable people. My faith in this film is based on my own philosophy of life that — its people who decide you have become old. Here, we have the habit of calling uncle ji and aunty ji. When I was working with Robert De Niro, a 19-year-old assistant would call him Bob or Robert. We don’t do this here. Here people are easily tagged. So, this is a different film."

Advertisement

He also shared that Uunchai resonated with him because he wanted to send an important message out in the world. Kher stated, “I was so happy because I wanted to tell the world — don’t write us off. I have been saying this for many years and that was the reason why I started working on myself and my body. The movie challenges the perception that 60 is the age to ‘retire’. I believe life starts post that and you discover new things to do. I have never made my parents feel redundant. My mother is 84 and I still learn so much from her knowledge of life."

Uunchai is the story of three friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp. A simple trek turns out to be a personal, emotional and spiritual journey as they battle their physical limitations and discover the true meaning of freedom. The film which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra is scheduled for a theatrical release on 11 November 2022.

Read all the Latest Movies News here