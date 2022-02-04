Anupam Kher Shares Hilarious Video of Hum Aapke Hain Koun Song Tuned to Samantha's Oo Antava

As Allu Arjun starrer action-drama Pushpa continues to rake in the moolah at the box office, the songs from the movie are continuing to hit the trends. The romantic number from Pushpa titled Srivalli got celebrities like Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, Rajiv Adatia, singers Neha Bhasin, Harrdy Shandhu, and even sports personalities including Hardik Pandya, David Warner to shake a leg. The Samatha Ruth Prabhu starrer item number Oo Antava is being widely appreciated, and several renditions of the song are being shared online. Keeping up with the trajectory, veteran actor Anupam Kher too joined the bandwagon and added a hilarious twist to it.

The Kashmir Files actor took to Twitter on Friday and treated his fans with a rib-tickling video featuring the Oo Antava song. The video has the song Aaj Humare Dil Mein from the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun that boasts an ensemble star cast. Anupam has essayed an essential part in the family entertainer.

As the video starts, it features late actress Reema Lagoo as she seems to lip sync to the Oo Antava song. The consecutive shots are synced in a manner that they appear to have been tuned with the lyrics from the viral song.

As the video progresses, it pans on Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit as they enjoy the song. The video then showcases Anupam Kher making a goofy face while he starts dancing on the tunes of the song. The video has a header that read, “Samdhan Ji is back." Taking to the captions, he wrote, “Keeping with the trend. An iconic song from #HumAapkeHaiKoun appreciates a very popular song from #Pushpa in its own inimitable style! Enjoy! #Koka #AajHamareDilMei @alluarjun@Samanthaprabhu2."

The video posted by Anupam Kher has cracked the fans up as they chimed into the comments section and dubbed the video as hilarious. The Oo Antava song is a mega hit and it sees Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun shaking a leg on the peppy number. The song has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

On the work front, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor is awaiting the digital release of The Kashmir Files, which is based on video interviews of the first-generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. The movie’s plot revolves around a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics, and humanity.

