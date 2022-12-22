Anupam Kher Shares His Thoughts On Language Barriers In The Film Industry

National award-winning actor Anupam Kher recently shared his thoughts and experience on language barriers while working in films. The 67-year-old said that every actor, who works in a different language, faces difficulty in working and interacting with journalists. He then shared his experience of working in the Neeraj Pandey-directorial Baby. The movie was a commercial success. According to the Special 26 actor, the film was a blockbuster because the makers had a solid promotional idea, which surpassed the language barriers.

Instead of taking the film’s cast to all the towns for promotions, the team invited journalists from different states to Mumbai for interaction. This was done to mitigate the language barrier.

Apart from this, Anupam also talked about his interaction with South star Rana Daggubati, who also played a pivotal role in the movie Baby. They had a great time during the promotional interviews. Rana speaks Telugu, whereas Anupam speaks Hindi. It was a wonderful moment when the actors enjoyed their company and interacted with the media in their own mother tongues.

The entire promotional spree was a huge success. Rana also shared that it was for this movie, that he went to Mumbai for the first time. Baby, thus, remains a special movie in his career. Rana also appreciated Anupam and called him a great artist.

Anupam was recently seen in the Hindi-language adventure drama film Uunchai. The movie is directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions, under the banner Boundless Media and Mahaveer Jain Film. The film stars an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Praneeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika. The music for the film was composed by Amit Trivedi. The film was hugely successful and received positive reviews for its cast’s performances, direction, screenplay and cinematography, but got criticism for its lengthy runtime.

