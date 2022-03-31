Anupam Kher Shares Last Pic With His Father Pushkar Nath: He Longed to Go to His Home in Kashmir

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is currently basking in the immense success of his latest Vivek Agnihotri-directed The Kashmir Files, which has recently breached the huge 300 crore mark at the international box office. The name of Anupam Kher’s character in the film is Pushkar Nath, who dies fighting for the rights of Kashmiri Pandits after their exodus in the film. Anupam Kher's father’s name was also Pushkar Nath and it appears that the actor's character in the film is slightly inspired by his father.

Pushkar Nath passed away 10 years ago. On Thursday, the veteran actor took to his Instagram account to share the last photo of himself and his father with a heartfelt note.

The note read, “This was my last pic with my father #PushkarNath Ji. He passed away after 11days. The simplest soul on earth. Never hurt anybody. Touched everyone’s life with his kindness. An ordinary man. But an extraordinary father."

It continued, “He longed to go to his home in Kashmir but couldn’t! We miss him! My performance in #TheKashmirFiles is dedicated to him.🙏💔 #KashmiriHindu."

Take a look at the post:

The heart-warming picture and the caption made Anupam Kher fans emotional. One user wrote, “I adore you, Sir. And your Father would be so proud and overwhelmed to watch you in this character.” Bollywood actor Sikandar Kher also acknowledged his father's post and dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section.

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri has been all over the headlines. Not just for its exceptional box office collection or critically acclaimed performance of the actors but the innumerable controversies revolving around the film.

In a recent interview with Times Now, Anupam Kher had talked about the film and its massive collection and response.

While throwing some light on how it feels to be a part of the Rs 200 crore club, the lead actor of The Kashmir Files clarified that although he is grateful for the experience, still there is a sense of sadness because of the emotional story. He expressed that the success of the film came along with a bag of mixed emotions because the film is not about the celebrations but the pain of Kashmiri Pandits.

The Kashmir Files is the first film for both Anupam Kher and Director Vivek Agnihotri to make Rs 200 crore in business. The movie, which witnessed its theatrical release on March 11, features Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Mithun Chakraborty in prominent roles and tells the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.

