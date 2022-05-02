Anupam Kher Shares Picture From His Teenage Days With His Friends to Celebrate 52 Years of Their Bond

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday walked down memory lane to remember the start of his bond with friends Satish Malhotra and Vijay Sehgal. Anupam Kher, who has been friends with Satish and Vijay for 52 years, posted a series of pictures on Instagram with the two of them depicting his life journey. The first picture in the series features the three in their teen years in a black and white snap.

“It was on 2nd May, 1970 three teenagers [Vijay Sehgal, Satish Malhotra and Anupam Kher] living in Shimla decided to be friends for life. And made 2nd May [Friendship Day]. It has been [52 years], no ups or down, personal tragedy or triumphs have changed that bond,” Anupam wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

Revealing the unbreakable nature of his friendship with Satish and Vijay, the 67-year-old further wrote, “Till today, mostly every sentence starts with oye sun… and life feels normal. Jai Ho to every friendship.”

Several users in the comments box were in awe of the actor’s continued bond with his childhood friends. “That is so precious and a blessing,” read one comment. Another user remarked, “Lucky to have such pure bond sir.”

It’s not the first time Anupam Kher has shared about his decades-old friendship with Satish and Vijay. Previously in 2010, the actor posted on Twitter about 40 years of togetherness with the two.

Advertisement

“With my childhood friends Vijay Sehgal and Satish Malhotra in Shimla. We have survived 40 years of togetherness,” he had tweeted.

Advertisement

On the work front, Anupam Kher recently wrapped filming for his upcoming project with Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani. Amitabh Bachchan shared a quirky picture on Instagram with his two co-stars from the sets of Uunchai which is being directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film also stars Denny Danzongpa.

Anupam Kher was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files which proved to be a highly successful movie in terms of box office collection.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.