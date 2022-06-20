Anupam Kher Shares The First Glimpse of His 525th Movie - The Signature

Anupam Kher is currently working on his 525th movie titled The Signature. On Monday, the actor took to his official Twitter account and shared that the shooting for the film is now over. He also dropped the first look poster of the movie. Dressed in a white shirt paired with black trousers, Anupam Kher looks man and tired in the poster. He can be seen holding a bag on his left shoulder as he also holds an umbrella in his other hand.

The Signature also stars Mahima Chaudhry, Ranvir Shorey, Neena Kulkarni, Manoj Joshi, and Sneha Paul among others. The film is directed by Gajendra Ahire and is produced by KC Bokadia.

Earlier this month, Anupam Kher had announced that The Signature is his 525th movie. “‘THE SIGNATURE’ ! Yes!! The name of my 525th movie is finalised. We got your more than 100,000 responses! The movie is directed by brilliant #GajendraAhire & produced by legendary #KCBokadia ji. Thank you for helping us decide the title of our film!! Jai Ho! #TheSignature," he had written.

With The Signature, Mahima Chaudhry is making her acting comeback after her cancer treatment. Just a few days back Anupam had shared a video in which he revealed that he got to know about Mahima’s cancer diagnosis after he approached her for The Signature. In the video, Mahima also revealed that she found out about breast cancer during her yearly sonography. “Sometimes you gotta laugh through the tears, smile through the pain so that you can live through the sorrows!" a part of the caption written by Anupam Kher read.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher was last seen in The Kashmir Files which also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar in key roles. The film earned over Rs 300 crore at the box office. Apart from The Signature, the actor will be next seen in IB71 along with Vidyut Jammwal. The film is directed by Sankalp Reddy and is a spy-thriller that revolves around the India-Pakistan war of 1971.

