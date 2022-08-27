Anupam Kher Shares Throwback Picture of His Parents, Reveals What His Father Would Croon After a Peg

Anupam Kher was last seen in the Telugu mystery-action-adventure film Karthikeya 2. The veteran actor had also impressed everyone with his impeccable performance in Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial, The Kashmir Files. Kher, through his latest social media post has not recalled the song his father used to croon after a drink.

On Saturday, the veteran actor took to his Instagram to share a monochrome picture of his parents. In the snap, Anupam Kher’s father Pushkarnath Kher can be seen engrossed in a book while sitting on a chair while Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari is standing next to him. The nostalgic picture was also accompanied by Hemant Kumar’s popular song ‘Jaane Woh Kaise’. The Kashmir Files actor wrote in his caption, “Pushkar aur Dulari ki shadi ke baad ki tasvir. Pitaji ke purane trunk se mili. Ek peg lagane ke baad pitaji aksar ye gana gungunate they (Father Pushkar and mother Dulari’s picture after they got married, found it my father’s old trunk. He used to sing this song after having a peg). #Parents #Memories #Dulari #Pushkar #Shimla ##1957."

Advertisement

The endearing social media post prompted several fans and even actress Kangana Rannaut to leave kind words. The Queen actress wrote, “Beautiful". Meanwhile, one of the fans commented, “Unforgettable memories", another one said, “Beautiful Pic and my favorite song Sir G". Someone also wrote, “He remained fit, active and slim all his life."

A few months back, the seasoned actor had shared his last picture with his father, Kher had also written about how his father was a rather simple man and passed away days after the particular picture was taken. He had written, “This was my last pic with my father #PushkarNath Ji. He passed away after 11 days. The simplest soul on earth. Never hurt anybody. Touched everyone’s life with his kindness. An ordinary man. But an extraordinary father. He longed to go to his home in Kashmir but couldn’t."

Advertisement

On the professional front, Anupam Kher would be starring in Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial Uunchai alongside talented actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa with Neena Gupta and Sarika. Uunchai, like most Rajshri films, is expected to be a family drama, which revolves around the friendship of senior citizens. The film is jointly produced by Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media and Mahaveer Jain Films. The film was shot at various locations in Nepal including world’s most Dangerous Airport at Lukla and Kathmandu. It has also been shot at Kargil, Delhi, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh. The film would be hitting the silver screens on November 11.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here