Anupam Kher Talks About Films Performing Poorly at Box Office, Says 'Anything Fake Won't...'

Bollywood Films have been struggling hard to garner good numbers at the Box Office. From 83 to Vikram Vedha, Shamshera to Laal Singh Chaddha, even the biggest stars have struggled to bring back the audience to the theatres. Anupam Kher, who had starred in one of the most successful films of 2022, The Kashmir Files, feels that the people’s sensibilities have changed drastically during the Covid-19 pandemic and because of the lockdown that ensued afterwards, the viewers have become gravitated towards realistic stories.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Anupam Kher explained that the audience has been exposed to world cinema and as such, makers need to infuse honesty into their work. Kher stated, “I think people have changed in the last two years. With the Covid and lockdown, the audience has gone through a change. Anything that is fake doesn’t touch them, anything that is real, they will go for it. It is a good churning for us. We need to rethink. People have gone through their own tragedy, trauma, fears. So, they won’t like anything fake today. If is film is made with honesty, from the heart, it will resonate with the audience. In these two years, they also got to see a lot of world cinema. They have a choice now."

Quoting Karthikeya 2 as an example in which he played a prominent role, the Apna Sapna Money Money actor said, “If it is a good film, it will do well. Karthikeya 2 is the biggest example. It opened in 50 cinema halls in Hindi and by the end, it reached 2000 screens. Same with Kantara. Why is it happening? Because it is something genuine. If you look at it, and I say it proudly, The Kashmir Files did Rs 350 cr, Karthikeya 2 did 130 crore. I am riding on Rs 480 crore right now! So, I am rocking."

Now the actor would be headlining Sooraj Barjatya’s drama film Uunchai with a star cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra. Uunchai is the story of three friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp. A simple trek turns out to be a personal, emotional and spiritual journey as they battle their physical limitations and discover the true meaning of freedom. The film is slated to release on November 11.

