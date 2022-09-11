Anupam Kher's Calls Brother Raju Kher 'Selfless, Wonderful' in Heartwarming Birthday Message

Anupam Kher was last seen in the Telegu mystery-action-adventure film Karthikeya 2. The veteran actor had also impressed everyone with his impeccable performance in Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial The Kashmir Files. Kher, who is at the cusp of making a breakthrough in regional cinema, is also quite close to his younger brother Raju Kher. Raju Kher is also an actor and director who has appeared in films like Ghulam, Om Jai Jagdish, Delhi Belly, Krrish 3, Main Tera Hero to name a few.

As he turned 64, Anupam Kher marked the occasion with a heartfelt video. On Sunday, the Mastizaade actor took to his Instagram handle to share a poignant video message to wish him and express his love and admiration for him.

Anupam credited his brother for treating his success as his own. In the two and a half minute long video, he said, “You are younger to me but you support me like an elder brother. Tum utne successful nahi ho jitna successful main hu, duniya ke nazariye se, lekin tumne meri success ko apni success banaya hua hai (you are not as successful as me, but you treat my success as your own), which is the most remarkable quality that you have. I don’t think if I was in your place, I would have felt so much like that."

“You are selfless, wonderful, have a great sense of humour. You have been punished a lot because of me during childhood, I used to be naughty and you were the one who used to be caught. My happiness that I have, we share it. We share the most beautiful relationship. May we always be like this. May every brother have a brother like you, that’s my wish for the whole world. You are superb. Happy birthday. God bless you," he added.

He also captioned his post with a sweet message that read, “Happy birthday my brother @rajukherofficial!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May God give you a long and healthy life. You are the bestest brother ever! This video is to tell the world how lucky I am to have you in my life. Jeete raho aur khush raho (be happy, live long) brother!"

On the professional front, Anupam Kher would be starring in Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial Uunchai alongside talented actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa with Neena Gupta and Sarika. Uunchai, like most Rajshri films, is expected to be a family drama, which revolves around the friendship of senior citizens.

The film is jointly produced by Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media and Mahaveer Jain Films. The film was shot at various locations in Nepal including world’s most Dangerous Airport at Lukla and Kathmandu. It has also been shot at Kargil, Delhi, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh. The film would be hitting the silver screens on November 11.

