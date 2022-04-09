Anupam Kher’s Pic with Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, Sarika Is Making Parineeti Miss Them

Anupam Kher is currently busy with the shoot of Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai in New Delhi. It was just a few days back that actor Shahid Kapoor, who was in the National Capital to promote his upcoming film Jersey, had caught up with the actor. Now, Kher, who basking in the success of The Kashmir Files, shared yet another picture from Delhi. What makes it even more special are the others who are in the frame with him.

In the black-and-white picture, Anupam Kher is sitting on the driver’s seat and there is Amitabh Bachchan beside him. On the back seat, there’s Sarika, Neena Gupta and Boan Irani. The actors are all shooting for Uunchai. Captioning the picture, Anupam Kher wrote, “May your day feel as good as taking a perfect selfie of the perfect happy moments! Jai Ho!" See the post here:

Parineeti Chopra, who will be sharing screen with the actors in Uunchai, commented, “Missing you all! Come back soooon." Several fans were also swooning over this picture, mainly because of the powerhouse performers sitting together and sharing the frame isn’t something that they come across often. One fan commented ‘Legends in a frame ♥️’, while another wrote, ‘Beautiful moment seeing you all great legends in one frame😍😍❤️❤️’. Comments like ‘This is Epic !!!’’and ‘Feels good to see real actors 🙂’ , were also seen. Neena Gupta shared the original picture on her Instagram handle.

Amitabh Bachchan had also shared a picture from the sets of Uunchai with Danny Denzongpa where he was getting ready for a dance number from the film. He had captioned the picture as “Still moving and shaking … errr … the bones." Reacting to her grandfather’s photo, Navya Naveli Nanda was in awe as the 25-year-old dropped a hi-five emoticon in the comment section and cheered for him. Daughter Shweta Bachchan acknowledged her father’s post by dropping a heart-eye emoji.

