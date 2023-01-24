Anupam Kher recently unveiled his first look from the upcoming film Shiv Shastri Balboa. The film also stars Neena Gupta and Nargis Fakhri. Many Bollywood celebrities have now extended support. Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor were among the first ones to reshare the poster on their social media handles and wish luck to the team. Anil Kapoor tweeted Anupam's first look and wrote, “Can't wait to celebrate the hero within each of us with Shiv Shastri Balboa! What a fitting notch in your belt."

Akshay Kumar, on the hand, posted the picture and wrote, “Dearest Anupam Kher! Stop it now! I told you to build a body! But you took it too seriously. The poster looks interesting. Good luck for Shiv Shastri Balboa! Keep Going."

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh also lauded Anupam Kher's movie poster. “A common man with common thoughts, leading a common life decides to break the mould and put on his boxing gloves! Touch him and you get your first boxing lesson! Story of the hero within each of us!! Watch Shiv Shastri Balboa! Releasing on 10th February. In cinemas only," he wrote.

The new poster is sure to pique the interest of fans. Anupam Kher's face has been altered to fit the body of a powerful boxer who is ecstatically showing off a championship belt. There's also a dog depicted on the poster, who is imagined to be saying, “Fata poster nikla…” Earlier, a poster for the movie featured Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and the dog waiting for a lift in what appears to be a typical countryside landscape.

Shiv Shastri Balboa is the upcoming film starring Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Nargis Fakhri, Jugal Hansraj and Sharib Hashmi. The upcoming light-hearted film will see the return of Mohabbatein actor Jugal Hansraj and Rockstar actress Nargis Fakhri. The last time the actor appeared in a feature film was in Vidya Balan's Kahaani 2. Nargis' last theatrical release was Amavas, which came out in 2019. She then appeared in the OTT film Torbaaz, starring Sanjay Dutt. Helmed by Ajayan Venugopalan, the movie is all set to hit the silver screens on February 10, 2023.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, is gearing up for his upcoming film Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi. Riteish Deshmukh was recently seen in the much-acclaimed film Ved. He shared the screen space with his wife Genelia D’Souza.

