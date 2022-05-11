Anupama Aka Rupali Gangly Is Making 'World a Happier Place' With Her Smile | Pictures

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular television actress. The actress who also plays the role of Anupama in the popular Rajan Shahi show of the same name often shares a glimpse of her behind-the-camera life with fans. Whether it is her quality time with family or masti with co-stars on the sets, one can find it all on Rupali Ganguly’s Instagram account.

On Wednesday, the actress dropped a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot with the celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. In the clicks, Rupali can be seen in a blue outfit. She accessorised her look with a simple pendant and a ring. The actress also kept her make-up minimal and her hair open. However, what added charm to her beauty and style was her million-dollar smile. Sharing the pictures, Rupali Ganguly wrote, “Smile and make the world a happier place Good morning" and thanked Dabboo Ratnani.

Fans were quick to shower love in the comment section. “You have the most precious smile. Your smile makes our day," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Caption that’s what we Rupalians want it smile that makes this country this land this world beautiful so aap hamesha haste raho."

Meanwhile, talking about Rupali’s show Anupamaa, in the recent episode we saw Anupama and Anuj celebrating their Mehendi ceremony. While the two are all set to tie the knot now, Bapuji’s medical condition will be revealed. It will be interesting to see if Bapuji’s illness will delay Anupama and Anuj’s wedding plans.

