Anupama Aka Rupali Ganguly Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Super Adorable Pic, Gaurav Khanna Sends Love Too

Who doesn’t know Rupali Ganguly! The actor has become everyone’s favourite and is ruling television as Anupama. Her performance in the show (Anupamaa) is widely loved. Rupali also enjoys a massive fan following and often shares glimpses of her real-life with fans on social media.

On Sunday, Rupali Ganguly took to her official Instagram account and dropped an adorable picture with her husband Ashwin K Verma. In the picture, Ashwin can be seen kissing Rupali’s head as the duo poses for the camera. Along with the picture, Rupali sent wishes to her hubby on their wedding anniversary and wrote, “I m nothing without u….Happy anniversary my love, THU THU THU."

Advertisement

Rupali’s Anupamaa co-star Gaurav Khanna (who plays the role of Anuj Kapadia in the show) was quick to shower love on the couple in the comment section. “Happy happy anniversary to both of you and may u have the best of everything u both ever desire," he wrote. Even Malvika aka Aneri Vajani sent love to the couple on their special day.

For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly married businessman Ashwin K Verma in 2013. The couple was blessed with a baby boy in 2015, whom they named Rudransh.

A couple of weeks back Rupali Ganguly talked about her busy shooting schedule and thanked her husband for handling everything single-handedly. She had also mentioned that she feels like a failure because he is unable to give enough time to her son and husband.

“(My son) would go to school at 12 and come back at seven. I thought it is the right time to begin working, not realising Covid ka lockdown ho jaayega. When a show was offered to me, my husband (Ashwin, businessman) said it’s high time I got my due as an actor. He has been managing everything since, single-handedly. I am never there, unfortunately. I feel like a failure, but my husband does so much, it’s incredible. He is a hands-on father who is playing the mother’s role beautifully. I am blessed to have a man like that in my life who supports a woman so much," Rupali Ganguly had told Hindustan Times.

Advertisement

Wishing Rupali Ganguly a very happy marriage anniversary!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.