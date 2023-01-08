Anupama Aka Rupali Ganguly Drops Romantic Pic With Her Hubby, On-Screen Lover Gaurav Khanna Reacts

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular television actresses. Ever since she returned to the screen in and as Anupama, she has become everyone’s favourite. The actress often treats her fans with glimpses of her behind-the-camera life on social media. On Sunday too, Rupali shared a picture in which she was seen posing romantically with her real-life husband, Ashwin K Verma. Along with the click, Rupali wrote “You and me ❤️".

Soon after the picture was shared, fans and friends flooded the comment section with love-filled messages. However, one comment that caught everyone’s attention was that of Rupali’s on-screen husband Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna. “Nice pic guys," he wrote. Besides Gaurav, Rupali’s on-screen son aka Sagar Parekh also wrote ‘both’ with heart eye emoji. Aneri Vajani also dropped red heart emojis. Anupama producer Rajan Shahi also commented, ‘Thu Thu Thu’.

Rupali Ganguly has never shied away from talking about her husband and praising him. The actress has often maintained that whatever she is today, is because of her supportive partner. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Rupali said, “I am blessed that I have a husband who is so supportive. He has taken early retirement and moved from America. It does not matter if I work or not. We do not have big desires."

She further heaped praises on her husband and thanked him for not just being a father but also a mother to their son. “He said our child needs one parent. I never left my child with the house help. I didn’t. Not that they are bad. I had a wonderful girl as a caretaker. They are family to me. But I have never actually left my child for work. My husband is very supportive. He believes that our child needs at least one parent. He has been there with Rudransh. He is his mother and father both. I as a mother probably have failed. But he has been a father and a mother to my son and a fantastic one," she added.

