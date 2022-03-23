Anupama Aka Rupali Ganguly Is Beauty To Behold In Latest Pics, Fans Sing 'Kya Khoob Lagti Ho..'

Who doesn’t know Rupali Ganguly! The actress has become a household name as Anupama. She enjoys a massive fan following and is widely loved by all. However, it is not just her acting skills that make her everyone’s favourite. Rupali’s social media too can make anyone fall in love with her.

Rupali Ganguly often drops stunning pictures on her official Instagram account and leaves fans completely impressed. Once again, she is ruling hearts with her latest clicks. On Wednesday, Rupali Ganguly took to social media and dropped a series of pictures in which can be seen posing in blue attire with printed leaves on it. The actress kept her make-up minimal and opted for only rings when it came to jewellery. Along with the pictures, Rupali also shared a beautiful life lesson and wrote, “Being in love with yourself is the most beautiful thing ❤️ Try karke dekho (Try it out)."

Needless to say, the pictures have left fans absolutely impressed. The comment section of Rupali’s post is flooded with fans showering love on the actress. “Made our morning with these beautiful pictures 😍❤️ Missed you!!" one of the fans wrote. Another social media user twisted the caption of her post to express his love and commented, “Being in love with “YOU" is the most beautiful thing 😌💗 Try karke dekh liya…!!" One of the fans also shared the lyrics of the song ‘Kya khoob lagti ho, badi sundar dikhti ho‘ in the comment section.

Meanwhile, talking about the plot of the show Anupamaa, recently we saw how Baa opposed the idea of Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s marriage and said that a soon-to-be grandmother cannot even think of marrying somebody. She further asked Anupama to break her ties with Anuj, which left her in a huge dilemma.

For the unversed, Anupamaa airs on Star Plus. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and has been ruling TRP charts for over a year now. Apart from Rupali Ganguly, it also stars Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch, and Arvind Vaidya among others.

