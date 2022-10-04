Anupama Aka Rupali Ganguly Says Durga Pujo Is No Less Than '5 Days of Picnic and Masti' For Her

Durga Pujo craze has gripped the entire nation and Rupali Ganguly is no different. In a recent interview, the Anupamaa actress shared how she is both, Marathi and Bengali and therefore, she celebrates the Pujo days with utmost joy and happiness. However, Rupali also added that the festival will be a little hectic this time because she is also simultaneously shooting for her superhit television show.

“I am a Marathi and Bengali, so my Bengali genes completely take over during Pujo and this is the time when nothing happens, sirf puja chalti hai. This time, it is hectic because of my shoot but there are certain things that I cannot miss. I am going pandal hopping, eating all the goodies and jitna ho sakta hai, utni masti kar rahi hun. Sindoor khela bhi definitely khelungi," she told E-Times.

Rupali also recalled vising Durga Puja pandals during her childhood days and revealed how her entire family used to ‘bond over adda’. She also shared that she is very emotional about Bhog and said, “I remember going to the Shivaji Park Pandal in Mumbai with my papa, kakus, cousins and my entire family, bonding over adda, while gorging on shingara, cutlets and relishing bhog. I am very emotional about the bhog and line mein khade ho kar bhog lena. Ab toh baith ke khilate hain, tab humein line mein khade ho kar lena hota tha, there are lots of memories."

Rupali Ganguly went on to say that the festival is no less than ‘five days of picnic and masti’ for her. “It means connecting to my cultural roots, bringing out the Bengali in me, passing on the culture and traditions to my child the way my parents passed it down to me. My mother is a Maharashtrian, but the way she imbibed the whole Bengali culture is commendable. Durga Puja means connecting to the divine force, and I am afirm believer of Maa Durga, so this is the time for me to connect with her and my culture," the 45-years-old actress said.

For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly is popularly known for playing the role of Anupama in Rajan Shahi’s show of the same name. The show also stars Gaurav Khanna and their chemistry is widely loved by all. Anupamaa has also been ruling the TRP charts for almost two years now.

