Anupama Aka Rupali Ganguly Sends Holi Wishes To Fans With Special Dance Video, Fans Call Her 'Ek Number'

Rupali Ganguly is an active social media user. She often drops pictures and videos on her official Instagram account, sharing a glimpse of her behind-the-camera life with fans. Even on festivals and other special occasions, the Anupamaa fame never fails to send love and wishes to her followers via social media.

Once again, Rupali Ganguly took to Instagram and dropped a Holi special video. In the video, the actress can be seen dancing to the song Bajaa Bajaa Bajaa Dhol Bajaa Re along with choreographer Himanshu Gadani. In the video, Rupali wore a complete white attire and accessorised her look with bangles. Needless to say, the energy with which Rupali is grooving to the song has left fans even more excited for Holi.

“HAPPY HOLI ❤️❤️ Our choreographer @himanshugadani - loved dancing to this with you," the caption of Rupali’s post read.

The video is now winning hearts on social media. The comment section of the post is flooded with fans appreciating Rupali and her dancing skills. “Humaari holi to happy ho gyi aapko dekhkar," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Piece of positivity in the morning. thank you ma’am, I love watching you dance."

For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly often drops dance videos on social media. Just a few days back, she shared a video in which seen dancing to Jai Jai Shiv Shankar along with her on-screen love Gaurav Khanna. While Rupali wore a red saree and accessorised her look with golden jewellery, Gaurav stunned in a red kurta. “Maan-Day pe MaAn kar rahein hain HOLI-Day dance ❤️ Do the HOLI wala dance all of u and tag us," the caption of Rupali’s post read.

Meanwhile, talking about the plot of the show Anupamaa, Kinjal’s pregnancy has turned into a hurdle for Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s marriage plans. In the recent episode, Anupama decided to stay back in the Shah residence for Kinjal’s health. Therefore, causing a delay in their wedding. However, Bapuji has assured Anupama that he will announce her wedding with Anuj once Kinjal’s health is better.

