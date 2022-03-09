Anupama and Anuj Kapadia Share An Emotional 'Pallu Moment', MaAn Fans Call It Symbolic To Removing Shackles

Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s life has come to a confusing point. Just when Anupama decided to accept Anuj’s marriage proposal, destiny had something else for them. With the news of Kinjal’s pregnancy, Anupama decided to not inform the Shah family about her marriage plans. However, it seems like she’ll now have to postpone her plans for a long time now.

In a recent episode, Anupama accompanies Kinjal to a doctor who informs them about the complications that Kinjal is likely to have during pregnancy. Later, Vanraj takes Rakhi Dave’s idea forward and asks Anupama to come back to the Shah residence till Kinjal’s delivery. For the unversed, Rakhi Dave had recently said that only Anupama can take care of her daughter and therefore she should think about shifting back to the Shah residence.

As Anupama is confused about what to do next, she also hints to Anuj that probably she should stay back at the Shah residence. In an emotional scene, Anupama ties the end of her saree to the entry gate of the Shah residence. However, Anuj unties it and holds Anupama’s hand to take her away.

The scene is winning fans’ hearts. Social media is flooded with MaAn fans reacting to it and calling it one of the best scenes of Anupama and Anuj Kapadia together. Several of the fans have are also talking about how the act of untying Anupama’s saree is also symbolic of Anuj taking her away from Vanraj’s shackles. “I feel Vanraj will try to put bediya on her feet and Anuj will make things easy for her and bediya thodne ke himmat dega," one of the Tweets read.

For the unversed, Anupama had left the house after Baa, Vanraj and Toshu had pointed fingers at her character a few months back. It will be interesting to see what will happen next in the show.

