It's Confirmed! Anupama and Anuj Kapadia To Adopt a Child But Fans Are Upset and Disappointed

After getting married, Anupama and Anuj Kapadia are now planning to adopt a child. Recently we saw how Anuj Kapadia told Anupama about his desire to adopt Anu - a young orphan girl who lives in an orphanage in Mumbai. While this leaves Anupama shocked, in the Friday episode, we saw Anupama agreeing with Anuj for adoption.

Yes, you read it right. In the episode, we saw Anupama telling Anuj that even though parenting is a huge responsibility, she is ready to take it with his help and support. The two then visit the orphanage and inform Anu that they will be soon adopt her. They further mention that once formalities regarding adoption are done, Anu will be taken to the Kapadia’s residence with her.

While Anupama and Anuj Kapadia are super happy and excited to adopt a young girl, fans are rather upset and disappointed. Several fans took to social media asking makers to either delay or remove the adoption track. One of the social media users talked about how the Shah family is already messed-up and therefore adopting a child might end up affecting her mental health. Another viewer urged makers not to ‘misrepresent’ the adoption process.

For the unversed, Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on television and has been ruling TRP charts for over a year now. It stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Paras Kalnawat, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra among others. The show airs on Star Plus.

