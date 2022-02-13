Anupama-Anuj Kapadia To Celebrate Valentine's Day With Love and Romance? MaAn Fans Are Super Excited

Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s chemistry and bond in the popular show Anupamaa is widely loved and enjoys a massive fan following. It is no secret that both, Anupama and Anuj have feelings for each other. Fans are eagerly waiting for the day when they will confess the same and mark a beginning to their beautiful love story.

However, it seems like MaAn fans’ wishes are going to be true this Valentine’s day. On Saturday, Rupali Ganguly (aka Anupama) took to her official Instagram account and dropped a V-day special teaser of the show. In the video, Anupama looks stunning in a red saree, whereas Anuj looks charming as always in a black shirt. As per the teaser, Anuj, who has been waiting for Anupama’s love for 26 years, will finally get the same on Valentine’s day.

Sharing the video, Rupali wrote, “Feb is Fab Anupamaa Ki zindagi ka pehla Valentine’s Day Special toh hoga hi Want to know Ki aap log kya chahte hai ki ho! Aur aap log ko kya lagta hai ki Anupamaa aur Anuj ka Valentine’s Day kaisa hoga Exciting week ahead (Anupama’sfirst Valentine’s day will be special. What do you people want to happen? How do you think will Anupama and Anuj celebrate their Valentine’s day?)"

Advertisement

Watch the much-awaited teaser here:

While it will be interesting to see if Anuj and Anupama will finally confess their love for each other, the teaser has left fans super excited.

Advertisement

“Super-duper excited (sic) anupamaa or anuj ka valentine’s day bhut bhut special or yadgar hogaa (Anupama and Anuj’s Valentine’s day will be special and memorable)," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Manatein maang rahi hu ki confession hojaye is baaarrr!!!! (Praying hard for them to confess this time!)"

Advertisement

Meanwhile, talking about the show, Anupamaa, it is one of the most popular shows and is on the top of the TRP chart for months now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Aneri Vajani, and Madalsa Sharma among other actors. It airs on star plus. Recently we saw how Anuj Kapadia handed over his entire business to Malvika. While he was heartbroken following this, it was Anupama who pledged to be with him all the time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.