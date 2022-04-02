Anupama - Anuj Kapadia Wedding: Differences Between MaAn As They Plan Their Special Day

The planning for Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s much-awaited wedding has already begun. Recently, we saw how the duo got rokafied in the presence of their family members following which Bapuji and GK discussed the wedding venue. While Bapuji wanted the wedding to take place at the Shah residence, GK argued that they must not do it there because of Baa and Vanraj’s presence.

Amid all this, the recent promo of the show has left MaAn fans a little worried as it depicts differences in Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s thoughts as they plan their special day. In the promo, Anupama can be heard saying that she wants a simple wedding and does not want to spend a hefty amount on it. On the other hand, Anuj Kapadia can be seen telling Devika that he will prefer a grand and lavish wedding.

“Anupama chaahti hai ek simple si shaadi, magar Anuj is planning a grand wedding. Kahin ye armaan hi na bann jaaye inn donon ke raaste ki nayi mushkil. (Anupama needs a simple wedding but Anuj is planning a grand wedding. Will this create differences between the two?)," the caption of the promo reads.

This has left even MaAn fans divided. The comment section of the promo is flooded with fans supporting Anuj and asking makers for a grand wedding. “I am with Anuj. We want a grand #MaAn wedding," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “We want a grand wedding. Please makers don’t disappoint us. She deserves to get every happiness and everything."

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly also went live on Instagram recently when she talked about how Rajan Shahi’s show is breaking stereotypes. She mentioned that the makers have tried to change the mindset of the society and said, “Dadi ki shaadi ho sakti hai (Grandmothers can marry too). Through Anupamaa, the makers have always tried to change society’s mindset and break stereotypes."

For the unversed, Anupama is one of the most popular shows on television. It has been ruling the TRP chart for over a year. The show revolves around a woman named Anupama and how she decides to live an independent life after discovering her husband’s affair 25 years after their marriage. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat among others. It airs on Star Plus.

