'Anupama' Fame Rupali Ganguly's Off-shoulder Top Takes Fans' Breath Away

Rupali Ganguly, the lead actor of TV show Anupama, is ruling over the hearts and minds of people with her spectacular performance. People are loving her in the character of Anupama and the show is also doing great in terms of TRP ratings. The actor, who is always seen in traditional dresses on the show, is very active on Instagram and shares different looks with her fans there. Now Rupali has shown her glamorous side to the audience. She has shared on her Instagram account a picture, which is receiving a lot of love and appreciation from her fans.

Rupali is wearing an off-shoulder top in this picture. She has completed her look with open hair and light make-up. She is also wearing the most precious ornament someone can wear, which is her smile. Rupali is looking so beautiful in the picture that people will find it difficult to take their eyes off her. In the caption to this picture, she wrote: “The dreams, the wings, the eyes, they all tell a story. What story do you read?" Rupali’s fans have flooded this post with likes and comments.

One of the users wished her a good morning, referring to her as “gorgeous"; another one said, “Wow and the picture is amazing".

A third user asked in a fun way if she was planning to kill them. Rupali has shared one more picture after this one and it seems like she is wearing the same top in this one too.

Needless to say, the actor looks stunning in these photographs. While she is doing great in her professional life, she seems to be very happy in her personal life as well. Rupali is married to Ashwin Verma, owner of a creative company and the two have a son named Rudransh. Rupali keeps sharing pictures of her family on Instagram as well. The actor has been a part of the Indian television industry for a very long time and was extremely popular even before her show ‘Anupama’.

