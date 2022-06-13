Anupama Gowda Not Hosting Raja Rani 2. Read Her Clarification

There were rumours that Anupama Gowda will be hosting the second season of the Kannada reality show Raja Rani. Now, the actress has put all the rumours to rest and has clarified that she will not be hosting Raja Rani season 2. Anupama Gowda had impressed fans in the first season. She recently came live on Instagram and clarified that she will not be there in the new season of the show. She said, “I have come live because I have to be clear on a topic. Everyone was talking about Raja Rani. I was silent. Everyone is asking the same question through comments and messages."

“Some people have asked me if I am doing different channels. But I’m definitely not doing any of that. I don’t know why I am not presenting to the Raja Rani show. Personally, I am busy with different ideas. I am not alone in the Raja Rani program. If the call came, I would certainly have loved it. It’s no big deal. I don’t want to talk about anything else. It is not right to talk about them here," added Anupama.

Anupama Gowda concluded, “I understand you are let down. Sorry for that. I miss the show as much as you all miss it." She also promised her fans that she will soon come up with a new show.

The second season of Raja Rani will be hosted by Dr. Janhvi Rayala, who was crowned Miss Karnataka in 2018. In the show, 12 celebrity couples will take part to make their relationship strong. Vijay Sobhraj with his wife Deepika Suvarna, actress Kavya with her husband Kumar are also a part of the show.

On the work front, apart from hosting, Anupama Gowda has also acted in serials and movies.

