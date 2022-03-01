Anupama Hugs Anuj Kapadia As She Tells Him 'Main Aapse Shaadi Karna Chahti Hu', #MaAn Fans Celebrate

In the upcoming episode of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show, Anupama will inform the Shah family that Kinjal is pregnant. While the family will be celebrating the good news, Anupama fails to inform everyone that she has decided to tie the knot with Anuj Kapadia.

The episode begins with Kinjal telling Anupama that she wanted to share this news as a gift to her on her birthday but she almost ruined it when she fell unconscious. However, the news of Kinjal’s pregnancy leaves Anupama super excited. She tells her how she will spoil her grandchild and will also take his/her side. While everyone else in the family is worried about Kinjal’s health, Anupama dances to Dholida. On being asked what the matter is, Anupama announces that Kinjal is going to become a mother.

Amid all this, Anupama also realises that Anuj has been waiting for the reply to his proposal. However, she fails to gather the courage to inform everyone that she has decided to tie the knot with Anuj Kapadia. Rather, on being asked about her news, Anupama tells everyone that her dance academy’s website is live and they have already received a lot of admissions.

Later, Anupama breaks down in tears as she couldn’t confess her feelings for Anuj in front of the family. However, when Anupama cries uncontrollably, Anuj comforts her. Anupama then tells him that she wants to marry him. This leaves Anuj in complete awe, who brings sindoor and tells Anupama that he can’t wait anymore. Even Anupama adds that she can’t wait and hugs Anuj.

After Anupama accepted Anuj Kapadia’s marriage proposal, several fans took to Twitter and expressed their excitement.

Talking about the show, Anupamaa is produced by Rajan Shahi. The show stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Aneri Vajani, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, and Paras Kalnawat among other actors. It airs on Star Plus and is on the top of the TRP charts.

