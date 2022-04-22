Anupama Namaste America: After Rupali's Bond With Gaurav, Her Chemistry With Sarita Joshi Is Here To Impress

It is no secret that Anupama: Namaste America will revolve around Anupama’s dream of going to America for a dance competition. While fans are excited to know what will happen in this 11-episode series, the makers have now dropped a fresh promo. The promo features Anupama and Moti Baa aka Rupali Ganguly and Sarita Joshi.

It begins with Anupama and Moti Baa buying some vegetables in the market when a man comes and interrupts her saying, “Suna hai Anupama America jaane wali hai, dance sikhane, karne. Achcha lagta hai kya, achche ghar ki bahu aise dance vance kare?" To this, Moti Baa gives him a befitting reply and asks him to change his ideology. The promo depicts how Moti Baa has been supportive of Anupama’s decision to visit America.

Soon after the promo was shared on social media, fans took to the comment section to talk about Moti Baa’s character. “Moti Baa must have kept Leela baa on her toes…. no wonders Leela disliked her so much," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user called her ‘savage’.

Earlier this month, the makers dropped another promo which also shared a glimpse of the bond that Moti Baa and Anupama shared. When a few ladies asked who will look after the children if Anupama goes to America, Moti Baa explained that it is the responsibility of both parents to look after the kids.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Sudhanshu Pandey revealed why the OTT version is called Anupamaa: Namaste America. “It is because of her dream of wanting to go to America for a dance show. She always had this thing for dancing, and has been a trained dancer as per the show," he told Pinkvilla.

Anupama Namaste America is the prequel to the famous Rajan Shahi show Anupamaa which airs on Star Plus. It will have 11 episodes and will not be aired on television. Apart from Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, the series will also feature Puja Banerjee in a key role. The series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from April 25.

