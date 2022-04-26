Anupama Namaste America: Did Rupali Ganguly Just Reveal Anuj Kapadia Aka Gaurav Khanna's Look From Prequel?

The first episode of Anupama: Namaste America was released on Monday. The show is a prequel to the popular Rajan Shahi show Anupamaa which airs on television. The first episode left everyone impressed with the younger versions of Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and others. However, there was no glimpse or mention of Anuj Kapadia in the prequel episode. This has left fans wondering if Gaurav Khanna will be a part of the series or not. However, looks like Rupali Ganguly has dropped a hint regarding the same on her social media handle.

Recently, Rupali Ganguly took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video in which she can be seen dancing with Gaurav Khanna. The two actors groove to the popular Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar song Suno Kaho Suna. While Rupali dons her young Anupama look in an orange and green saree, Gaurav looks no less than a college guy. He wore a white hoodie along with loose grey trousers and accessorised his look with black goggles, a cap and a wristwatch. “Retro mode on 🌺❤️ Maan-Day ritual ❤️ Anupamaa and Anuj 17 saal pehle," the caption of Rupali’s post read.

This has left MaAn fans wondering if Gaurav Khanna will soon make his dashing entry in Anupama: Namaste America as Anuj Kapadia. “Are they going to be in the same frame in the prequel? Don’t give me hopes Rupsssss," one of the social media user wrote. Another fan commented, “Excited to see what Anuj does 17 years back."

Meanwhile, the actors who have been introduced in Anupama: Namaste America, for now, are Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sarita Joshi, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Puja Banerjee, and Ekta Saraiya. In the first episode we saw how Anupama’s world revolves around her family whereas Vanraj is hoping for a business trip soon.

