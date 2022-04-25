Anupama Namaste America Episode 1: Rupali Ganguly Impresses All, Moti Baa Is New Favourite

The first episode of the much-awaited Anupama: Namaste America has finally been released. It is a prequel to Rajan Shahi’s popular television show Anupama and stars Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead. Anupama: Namaste America presents the story of Anupama and Vanraj from the initial years of their marriage.

The first episode begins by showing how Anupama takes care of all the household duties - from cooking food to taking care of children and making sure Vanraj is comfortable. In her conversation with Bapuji, she explains how Vanraj is the center of her world. Following this, Baa is introduced in the show. She is the same as she is in the television version of the show. She always digs for an opportunity to taunt Anupama and reminds her how a daughter-in-law should always take care of her mother-in-law.

It was during this point in the episode that Sarita Joshi is introduced in the show as Moti Baa aka Vanraj’s grandmother. She is the one who takes care of Anupama and gives befitting replies to Leela whenever needed. She appreciates Anupama’s dancing skills and wants her to achieve her dreams. However, this leaves Leela irked who thinks a daughter-in-law must not dance on a public platform.

The younger version of Vanraj is then introduced in the show. He has been introduced as somebody who is dedicated to his work and is ambitious. It is also revealed that Vanraj is eying an office project in America. He also has an affair with his office colleague - played Puja Banerjee.

Later in the episode, Anupama and Vanraj share a romantic scene. He then informs Anupama that he has to go to an office party and does not ask her to accompany her. When Moti Baa asks if Vanraj asked her to join the party, Anupama defends her husband saying he did but she refused because of the household work.

Moti Baa then decides that Anupama should go with Vanraj to the party. However, Vanraj says that he has already informed his boss that Anupama cannot come and therefore he cannot take her along with him.

The show also shares a glimpse of Dolly who is unmarried and Toshu and Samar - who are young kids.

Anupama: Namaste America is an 11-episode series that streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

