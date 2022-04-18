Anupama Namaste America Promo: Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey's Younger Look Leave Fans Excited

With each passing day, the excitement among fans for Anupama: Namaste America is increasing. The show is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from April 25. As fans eagerly wait to know what had happened 17 years before, the latest promo of the show has left them excited and curious.

The promo begins with a few ladies asking about who will look after the children if Anupama goes to America to fulfill her dreams. While Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj listens to all this and keeps sulking, Sarita Joshi (whose role in the show has not been announced so far) explains how it is the responsibility of both parents to look after children. The promo presents Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey as Anupama and Vanraj’s younger selves. While Anupama wore a saree, Vanraj’s hairstyle will surely catch your attention.

The promo has left fans excited for the show. Several fans took to the comment section mentioning how they cannot wait for the show. “This is so exciting," one of the fans wrote.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Sudhanshu Pandey revealed why the OTT version is called Anupamaa: Namaste America. “It is because of her dream of wanting to go to America for a dance show. She always had this thing for dancing, and has been a trained dancer as per the show," he told Pinkvilla.

The actor further revealed that the plot of the show will revolve around Anupama and Vanraj from the initial years of their marriage. “So the story will revolve around a couple of things, one of which, a very prominent reason, is that she wants to go to America for a dancing event. It’s like a catalyst to sort of create the story around how women want to be on their own, have the skill, and should also make use of the skill and talent they have in spite of having a family, kids or responsibilities," Sudhanshu Pandey added.

For the unversed, Anupama Namaste America is the prequel of the famous Rajan Shahi show Anupamaa which airs on Star Plus. Anupama Namaste America will have 11 episodes and will not be aired on television.

