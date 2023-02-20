Home » News » Movies » Anupama Parameswaran Birthday: Premam to Kurup, Top Movies of the Multi-talented Actress

Anupama Parameswaran Birthday: Premam to Kurup, Top Movies of the Multi-talented Actress

Anupama Parameswaran never let the language restrict her in a bubble. Apart from Malayalam, she has acted in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada movies as well

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 06:35 IST

New Delhi, India

With each year passing by, Anupama Parameswaran became a fan favourite with her natural screen presence and spectacular acting prowess. (Image: Instagram)
With each year passing by, Anupama Parameswaran became a fan favourite with her natural screen presence and spectacular acting prowess. (Image: Instagram)

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANUPAMA PARAMESWARAN: Venturing into the entertainment industry with her debut in Malayalam film Premam, Anupama Parameswaran never let the language restrict her in a bubble. She went on to prove her mettle in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada movies as well. After making her Tamil debut with Dhanush starrer Kodi, the actress impressed the Telugu audiences with her performance in Nitin’s A Aa.

With each year passing by, the actress became a fan favourite with her natural screen presence and spectacular acting prowess. On the occasion of her 27th birthday, let’s take a detailed look at her must-watch movies:

Premam

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

How can we not begin our list with her debut film? Premam is the Telugu remake of a Malayalam coming-of-age romantic film, with the same title. And interestingly, Anupama was part of both—the original as well as the remake. In 2015, Malayalam original, the actress played the role of Mary George, who is David George’s first crush. In the Malayalam film, she was seen sharing the screen space with Nivin Pauly, who plays David George. However, in 2016 in the Telugu version, Anupama was seen reprising the same role as Suma opposite Naga Chaitanya. It won’t be wrong to say that Anupama garnered the spotlight with her work in this blockbuster hit.

Advertisement

Kurup

Advertisement

Finally, a movie that needs no new introduction. Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Indrajith Sukumaran, Kurup is one of the must-watch on the list. Even though the actress did a cameo role in the multi-starrer movie, Anupama truly kept the audiences hooked to the screens amping up the thrilling quotient. Anupama plays a small yet significant role in the movie leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

Karthikeya 2

With stunning visuals and enthralling thrilling elements, Karthikeya 2 is a sequel to the 2014 film, helmed by Chandu Mondeti. Essaying the role of Mugdha, Anupama plays the love interest of Nikhil Siddharth in the movie. The adventure fantasy was not only successful at the box office but was also critically acclaimed.

18 Pages

Audiences and critics’ response to her amazing chemistry with Nikhil in Karthikeya 2, forced the makers of 18 Pages to bring Anupama and Nikhil together for another movie. Garnering mixed reviews, Palnati Surya Pratap’s directorial recently premiered on OTT giant Netflix. While the film impressed the viewers, the two were once again successful in hooking all to their seats.

Rakshasudu

Proving her versatility to perfection, Anupama with her intense performance in Ramesh Varma’s Rakshasudu, kept the critics and the audiences on the edge of their seats. In 2019, Anupama left her fans surprised by choosing a crime thriller movie, which was truly poles apart from her earlier works. The movie showed the actress essaying the role of a teacher, who helps a newly appointed cop to find a serial killer. In Rakshasudu, Anupama shared the screen space with Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 20, 2023, 06:35 IST
last updated: February 20, 2023, 06:35 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+46PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao Among Stars At Netflix Networking Party

+26PHOTOS

Rani Mukerji, Aditi Rao Hydari, Uorfi Javed, Shilpa Shetty, Boman Irani, Sonakshi Sinha Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About