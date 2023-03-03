South actress Anupama Parameswaran never fails to make us stop with her sartorial choices. The curly-haired beauty is a charmer both in casual ensembles and festive outfits. The Premam actress has shelled out major fashion goals with her richly-infused wardrobe collections, impressing the internet’s style police. This time too, the South diva left her fans gushing after she dropped a bunch of saree-clad looks on Instagram. Turning into a perfect royal lady from a vintage era, it is safe to say that the 26-year-old walked right into our hearts with her latest clicks.

Adding a subtle flirtatious touch to her photos, Anupama captioned her post, “Will you be my red rose?" The pictures captured the diva draped in a copper-peach Kalamkari saree, intricately designed with floral patterns, from the selves of designer Archana Jaju. She teamed up her ethnic ensemble with a scarlet red, heavily embroidered and sleeveless blouse having distinguished floral weavings in white.

Emanating retro vibes, Anupama has stunned us once again with her bronzed makeover. She added the perfect drama to her eyes by sporting an on-fleek winged eyeliner. While the peach-pink shade of lipstick, accentuated her look further. Keeping her old-world avatar in mind, the actress accessorised her look with a pair of oxidised silver jhumkas, a set of bangles on both hands, and a quaint little nose ring.

However, it was Anupama’s striking hairdo that has all our hearts. The Butterfly actress chose to leave most of her curly tresses open, tucking a bright red rose garland on her hair, resembling an aristocratic lady. As soon as the pictures surfaced on the internet, the actress’ admirers were quick to laud her with praises.

“Looking gorgeous," lavished one user. “Hoo God really angels exist," gushed another. Others filled the comment section with multiple red heart and heart-eye emojis. This is not the first time Anupama has got us floored by her quintessential outfit choices. Check out some of the snippets of the Tollywood beauty’s glamorous photoshoots.

Anupama was last seen in the Telugu-language mystery thriller film Butterfly. Helmed by Ghanta Sathish Babu, the film also starred Nihal Kodhaty and Bhumika Chawla in important roles. Anupama’s upcoming projects have not been revealed as of yet.

