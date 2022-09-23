Anupama Parameswaran Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous in Her Mustard Yellow Saree

South actress Anupama Parameswaran knows how to make heads turn for sure and her Gram’s feed is the perfect example of the same. The actress keeps making a buzz with her style statement. Recently, the diva treated us with one of her gorgeous pictures and gave some major festive outfit inspo.

Anupama stunned us with her alluring beauty in her ethnic ensemble. She chose to wear an embellished mustard yellow saree with a matching backless blouse and raised the temperature. For jewellery, she added a contrasting pair of pink statement earrings and made a sleek bun. For makeup, her skin has a shine because she went for a dewy glam look with a black smokey eye and finished it off with a red bindi and gloss on the lips.

Advertisement

As the diva said “the sunshine", she made our day brighter after posting these beauties on her Instagram.

Anupama Parameswaran has frequently dazzled her audience with her outstanding performances on and off-screen. The stunning woman, best known for her stylish and relatable ethnic outfits, recently looked stunning to fans in a sharara set.

She looked gorgeous in a mustard sharara ensemble designed by Archana Jaju. It featured her distinctive kalamkari mirrorwork. The outfit included a sharara skirt and a short kurta. The silk and chiffon outfit is ideal for a wedding day or a festive occasion and includes a matching dupatta as well.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here