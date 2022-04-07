Anupama Parameswaran Looks Ravishing in Yellow Saree; Fans Love Her New Avatar

Actor Anupama Parameswaran recently shared some pictures on social media, and her fans can’t keep calm about them. In the pictures, the actor is wearing a beautiful yellow saree with a red blouse. Along with that, she is also wearing an elegant necklace with jhumkas and a red bindi.

“The joy of draping saree is an art," the actor wrote in the caption. Fans loved her pictures and expressed their feelings in the comment section. A number of them dropped heart emojis in the comments.

Anupama Parameswaran is quite active on social media, and she likes to upload pictures and videos. She posted another beautiful picture in which she is again wearing an elegant pink and violet saree with a beautiful neckpiece, earrings and bangles.

Anupama captioned the picture “Andharikki ugadi subhakankshalu." The actor has 11.5 million followers on Instagram.

Anupama made her debut with the Malayalam film Prenam in which she played the role of Mary George. The 2015 film was a great hit. It earned Rs 60 Crores at the box office. The actor received a lot of film opportunities in Tollywood as well.

In 2016, she played the lead in A Aa along with Nithiin and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. This romantic family drama was written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Anupama was last seen in Rowdy Boys, a Tamil romantic college drama, written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish through Sri Venkateswara Creation.

The film featured Ashish and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles. The film was released theatrically on 14 January. Currently, Anupama is working on a romantic entertainer called 18 Pages. The movie is written by Sukumar and directed by Palnati Surya Pratap.

The cast includes Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. The movie will hit theatres on 18 April. Anpamas’s fans are eagerly waiting for her new film.

