Anupama Parameswaran Makes Hearts Flutter With her Latest Pictures

Tollywood actress Anupama Parameswaran has once again made the audiences spellbound with her aesthetic looks. The 26-year-old actress has dropped a few pictures which took Instagram by storm. In the photos, the actress can be seen donning Pochampally Handloom Saree which makes her look outstanding and exudes her glamour and charm.

Anupama shelled out major ethnic fashion goals, draped in a combination of mustard and grey colour saree featuring full sleeved blouse. She accessorised her outfit with an exquisite neckpiece. The actress opts for a no-makeup look, keeping her lustrous, curly locks open, and sporting an adorable smile. Anupama struck some enthralling poses, looking like a goddess.

While sharing the photos on her Instagram, the actress wrote, “From childhood, I have the habit of keeping the best for the last… Fun fact - it remains the same, see you at the movies tomorrow."

Advertisement

Moments after the actress uploaded her pictures online, several fans took to Instagram and showered the actress with love and admiration. While some congratulated the actress for her upcoming release. Others have lavished her comment section with praises and compliments.

The South diva often wins the hearts of audiences with her extraordinary fashion sense and natural beauty. Be it western wear or ethnic attire, the actress looks phenomenal in every outfit. Her sartorial fashion choices and attractive looks make her rule the heart of fans every time.

Anupama Parameswaran has a perfect eye for style and her style diaries on Instagram are what make her stand out. The actress is always ready to experiment with her looks and that is what makes her unique.

The actress made her debut with the 2015 film Premam and since then she is delivering exceptional movies at the box office. Some of her films include Karthikeya 2, Ante Sundharaniki, Kurup, 18 Pages, Shatamanam Bhavati, and Hello Guru Prema Kosame, to name a few. Her upcoming OTT release Butterfly will premiere on December 29 of this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here