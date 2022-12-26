Anupama Parameswaran's Telugu Film Butterfly To Hit The OTT On This Date

Anupama Parameswaran-starrer Butterfly will hit the OTT screen on December 29 this year. The makers of Butterfly, the forthcoming Telugu film starring Anupama Parameswaran and Nihal Kodhaty, locked the release date of the film on Wednesday.

Directed by Ghanta Satish Babu, the film also stars Bhumika Chawla and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles. Besides Telugu, this nail-biting thriller is also confirmed to release in other major South Indian languages.

The movie is bankrolled by Ravi Prakash Babu Bodapati alongside Prasad Tirualluri, and Pradeep Nallimelli under the Gen Next movie banner.

While announcing the release date of the film Butterfly, Disney + Hotstar stated, “Get. Set. Fly #ButterflyOnHotstar from Dec 29, streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada."

Just as soon as the film got the release date, several social media users expressed their excitement in the comment section. One user wrote, “Can’t wait till 29th Dec eagerly waiting to watch this movie". Another fan commented, “Definitely, this will be a blockbuster". One social media user also wrote, “All the best to the entire team".

With music composed by Arviz and Gideon Katta, the cinematography of the film is handled by Sameer Reddy. The story of the film is penned by the director Ghanta Satish Babu that revolves around the kidnap of two children.

The actress Anupama Parameswaran was last seen in Rowdy Boys, Ante Sundaraniki and Karthikeya 2. Her last film Kartikeya 2 was a huge success at the box office and grossed a roaring 100 + crores at the box office.

Anupama Parameswaran’s film 18 Pages hit the screen on 23rd December this year. The romantic-comedy film is away from the break-even mark. On the other hand, popular actor Nihal Kodhaty will appear in the lead role in the upcoming film A Beautiful Girl.

