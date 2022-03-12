Rupali Ganguly Enacts 'The Anuj Kapadia Walk' In Cutest Video, Fans Call It 'Same To Same'

Who doesn’t love Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna! The two actors have become household names as Anupama and Anuj Kapadia and enjoy a massive fan following. Their on-screen chemistry is unbeatable. However, the two often share a glimpse of their behind-the-camera masti which depicts their strong friendship.

Once again, Rupali Ganguly has dropped a hilarious yet cutest video on her official Instagram account. In the video, Rupali Ganguly can be seen enacting the Anuj Kapadia walk. Keeping her back straight, chin up and intense goggles look, Rupali Ganguly does it in the most perfect way. Later in the video, Gaurav Khanna mentions it was no less than a ramp walk. “Aise chal rahi thi jaise ramp pe model nahi chalte (She was walking the way models walk on the ramp)," he said. To this, Rupali interrupts saying that’s exactly how he walks.

“Walk the talk nahi , ye toh Walk the walk hai ❣️☺️☺️☺️ The Anuj Kapadia walk ‍♀️ by Anupamaa Do the Anuj walk and tag me wot say," the caption of the video reads.

However, the video has left MaAn fans completely impressed. The comment section of Rupali’s post is flooded with heart emojis. “Wah Rupali ma’am #MaAn gaye aapko..apke liye dil me #MaAn aur badh gaya," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Tutorials hai yeh hamare liye hum bhi seekhenge Anuj kapadia walk bas yahi dekhna tha anu immitating Anuj oo sry Rupali imitating Gaurav."

Recently, Rupali Ganguly talked about trolls who say that Rupali looks older than Gaurav on-screen and explained why there’s a reason behind this. She mentioned that Anupama is a mother of three grown-up children who struggled all her life looking after her family. Contrary to this, Anuj Kapadia is a rich businessman who lives a luxurious life, and therefore it’s okay for her character to look older.

“I don’t care if people on social media are saying ‘oh she looks fat, she’s older than Anuj.’ Yes, I am older than Gaurav Khanna in real life. He’s 40. This year, he’s going to be 41 while I am going to be 45. I am proud of that. We play Anuj and Anupama in the show who are both 45 – of the same age. When a woman goes through the process of becoming a mom – when women like Anupama become a mother to three kids and also handle all their household chores, they don’t get time to take care of themselves. But, when there’s an Anuj Kapadia who’s a rich tycoon, he has all the time to take care of himself and his public appearance matters to him. That kind of a man looks young," Rupali Ganguly told ETimes.

Meanwhile, talking about the plot of the show, Kinjal’s pregnancy has turned into a hurdle for Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s marriage plans. In the recent episode, Anupama decided to stay back in the Shah residence for Kinjal’s health.

